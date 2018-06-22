हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Four of a family killed in Telangana road accident

Police suspect that Arun Kumar, who was driving the car, failed to notice a truck parked by the roadside and rammed into it. 

Hyderabad: Four members of a family were killed in a road accident in Telangana`s Peddapalle district in early on Friday, police said.

A car in which they were traveling rammed into a stationary truck on Hyderabad-Karimnagar Rajiv Rahdari near Katnapally, about 180 km from here.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Kumar, his wife Soumya and their children Akhilesh Kumar (10) and Shanvi (8).

Arun Kumar, who runs a school in Peddapalle town, along with his family was returning from Hyderabad after admitting his brother and brother-in-law into a polytechnic college in the city.

Police suspect that Arun Kumar, who was driving the car, failed to notice a truck parked by the roadside and rammed into it. A front portion of the car was badly mangled.

Police shifted the bodies for an autopsy to the government-run hospital at Sultanabad.

