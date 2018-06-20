हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Four of family booked for man's killing

Police have booked four members of a family in connection with the killing.  

Four of family booked for man&#039;s killing

THANE:  A 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Bhiwandi in Thane district over a property dispute, police said today.

Police have booked four members of a family in connection with the killing.

The incident occurred last evening when an argument ensued between the four accused and the victim, identified as Babusha Shinde, a resident of Wadar Basti, a police official said.

One of the accused allegedly stabbed Shinde to death during the scuffle, he said.

Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. Nobody is arrested so far.

The accused are identified as Sunil Shinde (37), Sita Shinde (35), Anil Shinde (19), and Akshay Shinde (18).

Tags:
MaharashtraThaneBhiwandi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close