Maneka Gandhi to propose judicial panel to look into issues emanating from MeToo campaign

New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi has said that she is proposing a committee, comprising senior judicial and legal persons as members, to look into all issues emanating from the MeToo campaign. Referring to the cases that have emerged as part of MeToo campaign, the Union minister told news agency PTI, "I believe in all of them. I believe in the pain and trauma behind every single complaint."

News agency ANI quoted Maneka Gandhi as saying that a four-member committee of retired judges would publicly address the cases of sexual harassment emanating under #MeToo.

"Proposing committee with senior judicial, legal persons to look into all issues emanating from #MeToo," said the Minister for Women and Child Development.

The #MeToo movement gathered pace over the last week with many women speaking out on sexual harassment at workplace and support pouring from various quarters.

"Men who are in positions of power often do this. And it applies to the media as well as to politics or senior personnel in companies. Women are scared to speak out because they think people would make fun of them and doubt their character but now when they are speaking out we should take action against each and every allegation," Maneka said, amid sexual harassment allegations against Union minister and former editor MJ Akbar during his stint as a journalist.

Gandhi has also asked the law ministry to allow victims file complaint reports without any time limit.

“You'll always remember the person who did it which is why, we've written to Law Ministry that complaints should be without any time limit. You can now complain 10-15 yrs later doesn't matter how much later. If you're going to complain the avenue is still open,” said the Women and Child Development Minister on Monday.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday came out in support of women who shared their stories of sexual harassment at workplace, saying that they go to work to live their dreams and earn their living respectfully and not to get harassed. She added that it is for her cabinet colleague Akbar to speak on charges against him.