Fourth set of nomination papers filed for Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: BJP leaders, including union ministers M Venkaiah Naidu and Ananth Kumar, on Wednesday filed a fourth set of nomination papers on behalf of NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

The nomination papers were filed before Lok Sabha Secretary General Anoop Mishra, who is the returning officer for the election.

Leaders of YSR Congress Party, which is supporting Kovind, were also present.

Kovind had filed three sets of nomination papers on June 23.

He faces contest from former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who is the candidate of major opposition parties, including Congress. Kumar filed her nomination papers on Wednesday, the last day for filing nomination.

The NDA has clear edge in the presidential elections and Kovind is widely expected to win the July 17 election.