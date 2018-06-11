हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Freedom 251 maker Mohit Goel arrested for extorting money to settle gangrape case

On March 6, a case was lodged in Alwar district of Rajasthan on the basis of a complaint from a woman, wherein she had alleged that she was raped by five businessmen.

New Delhi: Three persons, including Mohit Goel, a partner of Noida-based company Ringing Bells, which had announced Freedom 251 smartphones at a price of Rs 251, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman to "settle a gang-rape case", police said.

The woman had alleged that she was called to attend an event at a hotel, where she was raped by the five. The police had subsequently arrested all the five accused.

"The police have arrested three members of a gang, who were trying to extort money to settle a rape case registered by one of them against the brother of the complainant and others in Rajasthan," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Aslam Khan said.

She added that the names of the other arrested persons, apart from Goel, would be revealed after the role of each one of them was ascertained.

A complaint was received at the Netaji Subhash Place police station against a gang for allegedly extorting money. The gang had allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from the businessman for settling the case.

On Sunday, the "rape victim", along with others, arrived at the businessman's office to take the money. They were nabbed from the spot.

