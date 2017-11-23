हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
French national held for trying to cross over to Nepal illegally

A 45-year-old French national was arrested here while trying to cross over to Nepal allegedly without proper travel documents, a senior official said.

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 23, 2017, 11:45 AM IST
Immigration checking squad stopped Thibault Michael at the Sonauli bus stand for routine checking yesterday evening and found that he did not have a proper visa, Sonauli immigration check post in-charge, S P Tiwari said.

The French national had arrived here from Bangalore and was on his way to Nepal, Tiwari said.

Sonauli is located on the Indo-Nepal Border and is a common transit point between India and Nepal. 
 

