French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Varanasi, inaugurate solar plant in Mirzapur

NEW DELHI: French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a four-day visit to India, will on Monday visit Varanasi. He will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders will participate in several programmes, including a boat ride on river Ganga.

The two leaders will first leave for Mirzapur, where they will inaugurate a solar power plant, before returning to Varanasi, official sources said.

In Varanasi, the two leaders will visit the Deen Dayal Hastkala Sankul and interact with artisans. They will also witness a live demonstration of their crafts.

Following this, PM Modi and President Macron will arrive at the famous Assi Ghat in Varanasi, where they will board a boat for a ride along the ghats of the Ganga. The boat ride will stop its voyage at the historic Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The Prime Minister will also host a lunch in the honour of the French President.

In the afternoon, PM Modi will flag off a train from Varanasi's Maduadih Railway Station to Patna.

on Sunday, the French President visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, officials said.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials said Macron spent over an hour, evincing keen interest in the exquisite inlay work of the 17th century monument.

Guide Lalit Chawla said that the President also watched the sunset from the Taj.

President Macron, who arrived in New Delhi late Friday night with wife Brigitte and top French businessmen and officials, was greeted by PM Modi at the airport. The two shared a warm embrace. On Friday, Macron inspected a Guard of Honour, visited Raj Ghat and met Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj before holding a bilateral meeting with PM Modi.

This is Macron's first visit to India after he assumed office in May in 2017.

