Fresh case against Muzaffarpur shelter home owner as 11 women go missing

The owner of Muzaffarpur shelter home, which is embroiled in a controversy over sexual abuse of 34 girls, is now facing more trouble. According to news agency ANI, 11 women have now gone missing from another shelter home run by the owner, Brijesh Thakur.

A fresh case has been registered against Thakur in connection with the disappearance of 11 women from the other shelter home. He is also the prime minister in the case of sexual abuse of 34 girls in Muzaffarpur shelter home.

According to the complaint, when a survey of the second shelter home was done by the district child protection unit in March, presence of 11 women was registered. However, when the officials visited the shelter home for another survey in June, they found the shelter home locked. However, the officials are also in the dock over delay in registration of FIR.

This comes even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken up the probe into the sexual abuse of girls in Thakur’s other shelter home in Muzaffarpur. A case has been registered by the agency against the officers and employees of Balika Grih in Muzaffarpur under section 120(B), 376, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4, 6, 8,10,12 of POCSO.

It is alleged that officials and employees of Balika Grih run by Seva Sankalp Evam Vikash Samiti used to mentality, physically and sexually exploit girls residing there. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Thursday issued the orders to the Chief Secretary, Principal Home Secretary and DGP to hand over the investigation into the case to the CBI.

More than 40 girls had been lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time. The NGO running the shelter home has been blacklisted and all the girls have been moved to shelter homes in other districts while the premises has been sealed.