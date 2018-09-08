Fresh evidence punctures holes in Modi govt’s narrative: Congress renews attack over Rafale

The Congress on Saturday continued its offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government over Rafale fighter jets deal. In a press statement released on Saturday, the Congress party said that “fresh evidence uncovered everyday puncture gaping holes in false narrative”.

“Modi government has now been caught in a web of its lies of its own making. 'Lie', 'Belie' & 'Fly', in face of stark truth, is the chameleon like character of Modi government,” said the Congress party, accusing the Centre of causing a loss of Rs 41,000 crore to public exchequer.

The party further claimed that all norms and specifications of the Rafale deal remain same as that under Congress-led UPA government. The prices of the jets, said the Congress, have however increased manifold.

The opposition party further alleged that the government delated the purchase of the aircraft by “signing a fresh deal with same India specific enhancements”. According to the Congress party, the government compromised national security with its act.

This comes days after the Congress said that it would jail all middlemen and beneficiaries of “Rafale scam” if voted to power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Furnishing documents related to the deal between Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government and the French government, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi had asked that if the company manufacturing Rafale jets could reveal the value of the deal, why was the Centre refraining from addressing Parliament over the same.

The Congress leader also questioned the BJP-led NDA government over not accepting the demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee, raised in the past by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“When the UPA was in power, they used to raise the demand for the constitution of JPC on every other issue. You came to power with the promise of becoming a ‘chowkidar’, how did you become a scamster?” Priyanka Chaturvedi had said.