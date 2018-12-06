हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Fresh snowfall recorded in Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh

Fresh snowfall was reported in Harshil Valley of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday. 

Image Courtesy: ANI

In Himachal Pradesh, fresh snowfall was reported in high reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu districts. 

The reported snowfall has intensified ongoing cold wave in the state, the local meteorological centre said.

Following fresh snowfall, Rohtang Pass has been closed for vehicular movement, news agency PTI reported. 

An official of the Lahaul-Spiti district also confirmed that about 10 cm snowfall was recorded in Rohtang Pass. Koksar, along with Sisu and Gondola recorded 4 cm snowfall. Meanwhile, Kalpa received 2 cm snowfall. 

With minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, Keylong recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state, the Met department said, adding that in Kalpa, minus 0.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature was recorded.

(With Agency Inputs)

