Freshers opening: TSPSC recruitment 2018 in Telangana

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 152 ANM/MPHA in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. Aspirants can apply for the job online from January 29, 2018 to February 28, 2018.

Qualification:

Candidates who have passed SSC or equivalent examination or must have undergone MPHW (F) training course conducted by the government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The candidates also need to have registered with the AP/Telangana Nursing Council.

Age limit:

The candidates applying for the job must be between the age of 18 to 44 years as on 1.7.2018.

For SC and ST candidates, there is relaxation in age limit by up to five years. Ex-servicemen have been given relaxation of three years. For PWD candidates, the relaxation given is 10 years.

How to apply:

Candidates who qualify on given criteria can apply online through TSPSC website - https://tspsc.gov.in/

Application fee:

For General category candidates, the online application processing fee is Rs 200 and the examination fee is Rs 80. The examination fee can be given through Online SBI ePay. There is no fee for candidates in SC, ST, OBC candidates and ex-servicemen.

Process:

After applying for the positions, candidates will be selected through a computer-based recruitment test or a written examination.