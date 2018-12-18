हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
hospital fires

From AMRI Kolkata to ESIC Mumbai, a look at major hospital fire tragedies in India

List of deadliest hospital fire accidents across the country.

Representational image

In July 1960, over 225 persons died in a mental hospital fire in Guatemala, making it one of the deadliest hospital fires in the world. Kolkata AMRI Hospital fire in 2011 is another major hospital fire that claimed over 93 lives. Monday's Mumbai hospital fire has claimed eight lives so far.

Below, we present a list of deadliest hospital fire accidents across the country.

1. Kolkata AMRI Hospital fire
Death toll: 93
Year: 2011

The ghastly hospital fire incident at AMRI Hospital in Kolkata's Dhakuria claimed over 90 lives, left hundreds injured. The fire began in the basement of the hospital and was first noticed by local residents at around 3.30 am. It spread swiftly and the poisonous smoke was sucked by air conditioning ducts that carried it through the rooms of and the corridors of the seven-storeyed hospital located in a densely-populated area. Most of the victims were asphyxiated to death. 

2. Bhubaneswar SUM Hospital fire
Death toll: 27
Year: 2016

At least 27 persons died and hundreds were injured after a massive fire broke out in SUM hospital on October 17, 2016. The blaze was reportedly triggered by an electric short circuit in the dialysis ward on the first floor of the private hospital which spread to the nearby Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The fire rapidly spread to other areas on the same floor of the four-storeyed hospital building. Many patients were rescued by breaking the window panes.

3. Erwadi Village Mental Home fire
Death toll: 28
Year: 2001

In a bone-chilling episode, 28 inmates – bound by chains to trees and beds – died after being unable to escape at Moideen Badusha Mental Home in Erwadi Village in Tamil Nadu on August 6, 2001. The faith-based asylum claimed to treat mental illnesses through unique methods. The cause of the fire is unknown. The charred remains of the dead remain unidentified to date.

4. Mumbai ESIC hospital fire
Death toll: 8
Year: 2018

A massive fire swept through state-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital at Marol in Andheri East around on December 17, 2018. It took more than three hours to extinguish the flames. Eight persons died and over 145 were injured.

5. Murshidabad hospital fire
Death toll: 3
Year: 2016

Three people were charred to death and over fifty injured after a massive fire broke out at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in the state of West Bengal in August 2016. Among the injured, fifty were children.

6. Bokaro hospital fire
Death toll: 3
Year: 2012

Three patients died of burns after fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of KM Memorial Hospital at Bokaro in Jharkhand.

