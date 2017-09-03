From Baba to black sheep, Ram Rahim's mysterious journey

New Delhi: Baba Ram Rahim has breached the trust and belief of thousands of his followers. His arrest has exposed the collaboration of politics and religious sects which work together for vote bank. Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO, ZMCL, is here with an depth analysis of how Baba Ram Rahim rose to popularity and strength from being a common man of Rajasthan and how he fell into ditches of defame from being cynosure of all eyes

Q. How Ram Rahim born as an ordinary person acquired celebrity status?

JC: Ram Rahim was born as ordinary man in Sri Ganga Nagar. He turned demon as a result of total failure of law and order agencies and blind faith in religion, belief and superstition. He is also a sad saga of political protection and vote bank politics.

Q. Was Baba having patronage of political parties and did he work as vote bank for them?

JC: In India, every political party aspires to garner votes in the name of religion and beliefs and get connected with those sects which control vote bank in large numbers. In general, it is observed that every political party aspires to attract such sects and religious leaders who wield their influence on vote bank. In this case, it is believed that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) had given patronage to Ram Rahim. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Baba campaigned openly for the BJP candidates. However, in the past he would have such relationship with Congress also. In the recently held Punjab elections, Baba joined with Capt Amrinder Singh and his Congress party.

Q. Is it true that daughter of Baba threatened to expose BJP?

JC: In Chandigarh, everyone says that he had struck some deal with BJP before elections, which some how was not honoured. Perhaps, because of this his daughter made it public out of frustration.

Q. Who will inherit Baba's Rs 5000 crore empire?

JC: Baba's son Jasmeen, people are talking about his coronation. Baba's mother, wife and son have reached to an agreement. Official announcement will be made after Baba signs on the inheritance papers. Baba had done two will14 years ago. And according to these will, one was in in the of his son and the other was in favour of his daughter. But it seems the entire empire which is worth around Rs 5000 crore spread across 18 cities will be succeeded by his son.

Q. Does Baba has assets in foreign countries also?

JC: CBI doesn't have any authentic information about his assets in abroad. But it is believed that when Baba has 16 million followers in India and abroad, it is but natural to have some properties and bank accounts in foreign countries. But CBI is not able to reach there.

Q. Will the empire remain safe after Baba is jailed?

JC: This is to be seen what his son does with his empire. It is also to be seen what would be the mental condition of Baba living in jail. Will he be able to run his sect from jail the way Jayalalitha operation her party. Else, he spends rest of his time as a prisoner in despair.

Q. Army has once controlled the law and order situation after Baba was jailed. Is there any chance of further violence?

JC: This is the fact that Army had controlled the situation this time but threat of lawlessness can't be ruled out in coming times. Baba has millions of followers in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. What would be their mood, what kind of violent behaviour they show, can't be ascertained. Government is on alert. In Rajasthan police has warned his 1 lakh followers in Hanumangarh that they don't get indulged in any kind of violence. Broadly, chances of violence are less but can't be ruled out.

Q. Baba has been charged with raping two female followers... how was it possible in his Dera in presence of thousands of followers?

JC: This is surprising, how Baba used to rape in presence of lakhs of followers and thousands of employees in a Dera spread across 700 acres. CBI says that there was a bed of 40X40 size bedroom worth Rs 10 lakh in Dera. Baba had a manager or a follower named Sudesh. She used to take that rape victim before Baba and he used to rape her. Security personnel of Baba used to guard that room. One body guard has given statement to CBI that when he used to be on duty, Baba would commit rape and sounds of women crying used to come out of that room.

Q. With how many female followers Baba would have committed rape?

JC: It is difficult to ascertain how many women would have fallen victim to his lust.. but broadly 48 women have registered charges of rape against him. CBI has arrested Baba's driver who is working with him for 20 years. He says there are 400 women in the Dera out of which it is estimated that Baba might have committed rape with 200.

Q. There are murder charges on Baba? How many murders Baba would have committed?

JC: This is the fact that there are charges of rape as well as murder on Baba. Broadly, there are charges of 3 murders on Baba. At first, the female follower who complained to Prime Minister in 2002... the woman had sent a complaint.. of which no action was taken... the complaint-letter of that woman was published in a newspaper of Sirsa... after the letter was published, the editor of that newspaper Ramchandra was murdered and before that brother of that female disciple also got murdered... after that third murder was found ... that of manager of Dera... CBI has admitted them as murders and is investigating these cases. Apart from that people have given statements that Baba used to commit murders in large number. It is not certain how many murders Baba would have committed... we will get to know only after CBI investigations.

Q. Are murderers and rapists misusing judicial process?

JC: It is certain that people across the country feel that criminals misuse judicial system to their advantage. Decision on rape case took 18 years... likewise the trial judgement of murder case which is likely to be pronounced has already taken 25 years. Criminals certainly misuse judicial system.

Q. What was the role of Haryana government in handling violent agitation after Baba was sent to jail?

JC: It is a general feeling that Haryana government collapsed while handling this agitation. This is called breakdown of system... central government has taken it seriously and the entire country has condemned Haryana government, chief minister and DGP. It is a general feeling that chief minister Khattar lacks administrative acumen, because if that he fails to handle such situations. Perhaps that was the reason why DGP, on the directions of CM, didn't take any action on followers who were gathering. The result of that decision cost dearly. The assurance which Baba gave to Khattar turned false.

Q. Is Manohar Lal Khattar once again proved to be a weak chief minister after Jat agitation? Will Khattar be removed?

JC: As far as Manohar Lal is concerned the high command will change him In Chandigarh. Despite utter failure in handling Jay agitation, he was exonerated. But this time high command is strict ... if Narendra Modi gives priority to delivery then he should change the CM but it didn't happen. Amit Shah summoned Khattar, had a long meeting, gave him warning but finally the out cone was there is no change in leadership in Haryana.

Q. What was the role of judge of CBI court in this entire episode? Have people once again started trusting in judiciary?

JC: This is an eternal fact that the trust for judiciary has risen among people in the country after the verdict in this case.... in the entire episode, the judge of CBI court has emerged as a hero. It's a matter of pleasure that democracy is still alive in India.

Q. Was Baba recommended for Padma award? Who all had given recommendations?

JC: This is the fact, Baba had been recommended five times for Padma award. Baba had applied himself for 3 times while in total 4000 people had recommended government to award him with Padma Shree.

Q. How Baba managed to get Z+security and an entry into VIP lounge of airports?

JC: This is extremely shocking that home ministry had given Z+ security to Baba and the most saddening fact is Baba used to commit rape in Z+ Security cover. This is misuse of security cover provided by central and state governments. As far as VIP lounges of airports are concerned, Baba used to go there and would sit there without any permission. Now government is probing when there is permission for any one to sit in the VIP lounge except Dalai Lama, how Baba was getting this facility. CBI will probe into it and officials will be made accountable. But this saddening that through their political influences these religious leaders and fake Baba receive security cover and enter Airport without any interference. This has to be stopped.

Q.What is the future of other Babas Rampal and Asaram? Now who is next on radar after Baba Ram Rahim?

JC: It is believed in Delhi that there are 6 Babas in controversy which include Asaram, son Asaram and Rampal. In future time will expose more such Babas. Rest only destiny will tell.

Q. What is the reaction of Baba Ramdev after the arrest of Ram Rahim?

JC: Baba Ramdev is a prestigious saint. He is disappointed with such incidents because it has defamed all religious sects. Baba Ramdev has responded like a responsible citizen.

Q. Who is Baba's beautiful darling Honeypreet?

JC: To a successful person follows such beautiful darling. Police is searching Honeypreet every where and soon she will be behind the bar like Baba.