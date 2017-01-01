From declaring Akhilesh Yadav as Samajwadi Party chief to removing Amar Singh - What all happened at national executive meet
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party witnessed a massive upheaval on Sunday.
The war in Samajwadi Party was far from over on Sunday with a defiant Ram Gopal Yadav declaring Akhilesh Yadav as party president at the national convention here which was declared as "unconstitutional" by supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Here are the four key proposals passed at the Samajwadi Party's national executive meet:-
1- Ram Gopal Yadav declared Akhilesh Yadav as party president at the national convention
2- The convention, attended by thousands of SP workers, unanimously "expelled" Amar Singh
3- Also, convention removed Shivpal Singh Yadav from the post of UP state unit president
4- The national convention proposed that Mulayam be considered as supreme leader of the party and that the top brass will take guidance from him, Ram Gopal Yadav said addressing the workers.
Earlier, in a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.
