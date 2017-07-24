From freedom of expression to MPs' conduct – significant speeches of President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee, who will deliver his last address to the nation as the 13th President of India on Monday, was someone who never believed in mincing words.

Refusing to be a rubber stamp President, Pranab Mukherjee has always been forthcoming about expressing his views on important matters. During his tenure as President, Pranab Dada never hesitated in expressing his reservations whenever the successive governments decide to take thye ordinance route to make laws. Referring to frequent disruptions in Parliament by the elected lawmakers, President Pranab also reminded them about their duties and how should they conduct themselves.

Here are the excerpts of some of his key speeches:-

Disruptions in Parliament: President Pranab Mukherjee said there was "no justification for constant disruption of proceedings". He made these cremarks while speaking at the India Today Conclave in March this year.

President Pranab Mukherjee said, "In my view, there is absolutely no justification for constant disruption of proceedings, low level of attendance, shrinking in number of days that the Parliament and state legislatures meet as well as the irresponsible manner in which important legislation, including the budget and financial proposals, get passed with hardly any discussion."

Mukherjee said it was of benefit to both the ruling party and the opposition "to break this vicious cycle" of disruptions and disorderly behaviour and urged political parties to arrive at an agreement to take up grievances in a manner that doesn't not affect Parliament's proceedings.

Incidents of mob lynching: Referring to the incidents of mob lynchings, Pranab Mukherjee urged citizens to be vigilant and defeat the "forces of darkness".

"When mob lynching becomes so rampant and uncontrollable, we have to pause and reflect, are we vigilant enough? I am not talking of vigilantism, I am asking whether we are vigilant enough, pro-actively to save the basic tenets of our country... Vigilance by citizens against such acts can act as the biggest deterrent to the forces of darkness," Pranab Mukherjee made these remarks at the relaunch of the National Herald newspaper on July 1.

Freedom of expression: In one such speech, Pranab Mukherjee said "there was no room in India for the intolerant Indian". He said this while delivering the 6th KS Rajamony Memorial Lecture on 'India@70' in March this year.

Speaking after violence rocked Delhi University following clashes in Ramjas College campus, the President said, "Our premier institutions of higher education are the vehicles on which India has to propel itself into a knowledge society. These temples of learning must resound with creativity and free thinking. Those in universities must engage in reasoned discussion and debate rather than propagate a culture of unrest. It is tragic to see them caught in the vortex of violence and disquiet."

Free debate in educational institutes: President Pranab Mukherjee once again stressed on the need for an "atmosphere of free debate" in campuses at the 52nd convocation of IIM-Calcutta in April.

"Institutions must allow an atmosphere of free debate, discussions and dissent but not conflict and confrontation. The atmosphere should be free from violence, not just physical but also mental," said Pranab Mukherjee. He said that India is the land of Buddha and Gandhi where people always accept and embrace and not reject others. "India's campuses are known for its liberalism, confluence of various thoughts and ideas. Let there be debate, disagreement and dissent but not intolerance," the President said.

On Governments taking ordinance route: Pranab Mukherjee said, "I am firm in the opinion that the Ordinance route should be used only in compelling circumstances and there should be no recourse to Ordinances on monetary matters. Ordinance route should not be taken on matters which are being considered or have been introduced in the House or a committee of the House. If a matter is deemed urgent, the concerned committee should be made aware of the situation and should be mandated to present its report within the stipulated time."

Good and Services Act: In his farewell speech in Parliament on Sunday, outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee hailed the passage of Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a shining example of co-operative federalism. He, however, cautioned the government against using ordinances to get laws passed.