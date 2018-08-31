From 'Pappu to Gappu': MA Naqvi mocks Rahul Gandhi over attack on Modi government

New Delhi: Taking on the Congress president for his recent statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday mocked Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “Gappu” or gossiper who makes illogical statements.

“Jis vyakti ka Pappu se lekar Gappu tak ka safar jhooth ka jhunjhuna lekar ke shuru hua ho, woh isi tarah ki behki-behki, besuri aur behuda baatein karega. Ghotale ke guru ghantalon ko har time ghotala hi nazar aayega, desh ka vikas, pragati aur sushasan nahi (A person whose journey from Pappu to Gappu has been based on lies, that person will naturally speak irrationally and illogically. Masterminds of scams will only notice scams around, they can't witness the country's development, progress and good governance),” said the Minister of Minority Affairs.

His statement comes amid the ongoing political mudslinging between the Congress and the BJP over the Rafale deal.

Earlier this week, finance minister Arun Jaitley penned a long FB post: “15 Questions that expose Congress’s falsehood on Rafale.” He claimed the Congress has launched a false campaign “on Rafale aircraft deal based on peddled untruth has been casting a cloud on the Inter-Governmental agreement & seriously compromising national security.”

Responding to Jaitley's accusations, Gandhi asked the Centre to set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee within 24 hours.

“Mr Jaitley, thanks for bringing the nation’s attention back to the GREAT #RAFALE ROBBERY! How about a Joint Parliamentary Committee to sort it out? Problem is, your Supreme Leader is protecting his friend, so this may be inconvenient. Do check & revert in 24 hrs. We’re waiting!” he tweeted.

Next, BJP chief Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Gandhi scion, saying the “nation’s IQ is higher than yours” and accused him of spreading lies.

“Why wait 24 hours when you already have your JPC-Jhoothi Party Congress. Your lies to fool the nation are self-evident when Rafale price you quote vary in Delhi, Karnataka, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur & Parliament. But the nation's IQ is higher than yours!” wrote Shah on Twitter.

On Thursday, Gandhi and Jaitley were once again locked in a verbal duel over the demonetisation issue with the Opposition leader alleging it was a "huge scam" to help PM Modi's "crony capitalist friends" and the senior BJP leader hitting back saying his "little knowledge is dangerous".

Soon after Gandhi addressed a press conference, other BJP leaders also accused the Congress president of being a "non-serious political player", saying he had nothing new to offer and was parroting the same charges.

With agency inputs