From Pranab Mukherjee to Ram Nath Kovind - Here's how digital transition of Indian President's official account is done

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 14:28
New Delhi: Ram Nath Kovind's swearing in as the 14th head of the state of the Republic of India on Tuesday also paved way for the digital transition of Indian President's official Twitter account.

In the digital era, a smooth transition between administrations has been one of the top priorities of outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee.

From now onwards, Ram Nath Kovind's official Twitter handle will be @RashtrapatiBhvn. 

Henceforth, outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee's official account history will be automatically archived with the handle @POI13.

As part of this transition process, all embedded tweets from President Mukherjee will now be automatically linked to @POI13.

This helps in preserving the digital history of the outgoing President's administration.

Importantly, those who have been following @RashtrapatiBhvn will now automatically follow both accounts: @RashtrapatiBhvn and @POI13.

This will facilitate efective communication from the official President of India account to its audience.

However, those users who do not wish to follow either accounts may unfollow through the normal procedure laid down by Twitter.

Also, those who want to continue to engage with the former President can do so by following his personal Twitter account: @CitiznMukherjee.

It is to be noted that Pranab Mukherjee was India’s first President to have an official account on popular social networking site Twitter. 

Since taking over as the 13th President, Pranab 'Da' had created hashtag #PresidentMukherjee on Twitter to engage with citizens during his tenure.

As President, Pranab Mukherjee sent his first Tweet on July 1, 2014. 

During his term, President Mukherjee’s most retweeted tweet was about demonetisation last year.

