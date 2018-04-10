From Satyagraha to Swachhagraha: PM Modi to address grand event in Bihar's Champaran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are slated to share stage on Tuesday in Motihari in Bihar as the country marks centenary of Champaran Satyagraha that was launched by the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of the programme, the Prime Minister will address more than 20,000 Swachhagrahis or the Ambassadors of Cleanliness. Several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, have promoted the event through government advertisements.

During his visit to Motihari, the Prime Minister is also slated to launch several developmental projects.

# Laying of foundation stone/inauguration of

- Motijheel Project

- Bettiah Nagar Parishad water supply scheme under AMRUT

- four sewerage projects, worth Rs 1111.56 Cr aimed at creating a sewage-treatment capacity of 60 million litres daily for Patna,under Namami Gange.

- Doubling of Railway lines between Muzaffarpur and Sagauli, and Sagauli and Valmikinagar.

- Motihari-Amlekhgang Oil Pipeline Project etc.

# Dedication of first phase of Madhepura Electric Locomotive Factory to the Nation.

# Flagging off of First 12000 HP Freight Electric Locomotive and Champaran Humsafar Express.