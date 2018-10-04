हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

Fuel prices should be slashed by Rs 10 at least: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the fuel prices should be slashed down by Rs 10 per litre. 

Speaking at a programme in Siliguri, Banerjee said that the cess on petroleum products should also be withdrawn.

"The central government should slash fuel prices by Rs 10 at least. This government at the Centre is not bothered about the well-being of the masses... They are only interested about their party (BJP)," Banerjee, whose government had last month slashed petrol and diesel prices by Re 1 per litre, said. 

The increase in fuel prices have a spiralling effect on the prices of essential commodities, the chief minister added. 

The chief minister was reacting to Centre's announcement of a reduction in fuel prices. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that petrol and diesel prices would be cut by Rs 2.50-per litre by reducing the excise duty by Rs 1.50 per litre.

The Centre has asked the oil companies to absorb another Rs 1.

(With PTI Inputs)

