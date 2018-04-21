Full filmy: Man crashes wedding, hurls varmala at bride, she says yes

BIJNOR: A bride and the groom were all set to get married in Nagina in Bijnor. But just then, a 24-year-old man stormed into the scene. In a heroic fashion, he came riding on a motorbike and left all the people at the wedding puzzled.

The man while riding his bike, flung the varmala (garland) at the bride who was sitting on the stage. The garland made a perfect landing in the neck of the bride. While the puzzled bystanders were trying to understand what was going on, the woman got up in disbelief, approached the man and to everyone's surprise put a varmala of her own around his neck.

The relatives of the groom caught hold of the youth and thrashed him. He was later rescued by police who were called to the scene. Enraged, the groom's family called off the wedding. The guests also left the venue. The girl and the youth reportedly studied together in college and were in a relationship. However, their were opposed to their relationship. The girl is reportedly a Dalit while the youth belongs to an upper caste.

The incident took place on Wednesday. The girl reportedly has done MA in English, while the youth is a graduate.