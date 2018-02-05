हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Funeral of Kapil Kundu, Army Captain killed in Kashmir, draws hundreds in his native Pataudi

Defence Minister and Army chief on Monday paid homage to Captain Kapil Kundu, who was killed in Pakistani shelling in J&K.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 06, 2018, 00:02 AM IST
Comments |
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The last rites of Captain Kapil Kundu, who was killed in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, was performed on Monday in Ransika village in Pataudi in Gurgaon district.

Hundreds paid homage to the slain officer.

The mortal remains of the 23-year old officer, who died in the line of duty on Sunday, barely six days before his 23rd birthday, was flown to Delhi in a Dornier aircraft on Monday.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat paid homage to Captain Kundu. Sitharaman laid a wreath on the Tricolour-wrapped coffin, which was kept at the Palam Air Force Base after the aircraft reached around 6:20 pm. 

She later met the sister and other family members of Kundu, who had arrived in Delhi, to take the body of the officer to his hometown.

Earlier, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre also paid tributes to the soldier of the 15 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI), by laying wreaths.

His body was later carried in an ambulance, on way to his Ransika village in Pataudi.

Besides Kundu, Havildar Roshan Lal, 42, a resident of Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, Riflemen Ramavatar, 27, of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and Subham Singh, 23, of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district were also killed in the shelling.

(With PTI inputs)

