Funeral of Kapil Kundu, Army Captain killed in Kashmir, draws hundreds in his native Pataudi

New Delhi: The last rites of Captain Kapil Kundu, who was killed in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, was performed on Monday in Ransika village in Pataudi in Gurgaon district.

Hundreds paid homage to the slain officer.

Mortal remains of Captain Kapil Kundu brought to his residence in Gurugram; locals raised slogans of 'Pakistan murdabad'. Kapil Kundu lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in BG sector of J&K's Rajouri district yesterday

Visuals from cremation ground where mortal remains of Captain Kapil Kundu have been brought for last rites in Gurugram

The mortal remains of the 23-year old officer, who died in the line of duty on Sunday, barely six days before his 23rd birthday, was flown to Delhi in a Dornier aircraft on Monday.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat paid homage to Captain Kundu. Sitharaman laid a wreath on the Tricolour-wrapped coffin, which was kept at the Palam Air Force Base after the aircraft reached around 6:20 pm.

She later met the sister and other family members of Kundu, who had arrived in Delhi, to take the body of the officer to his hometown.

Captain Kapil Kundu and 3 brave soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri Sector last night. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with General Bipin Rawat pays respects by laying a wreath on the mortal remains of Captain Kapil Kundu

The family of Captain Kapil Kundu meets Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Earlier, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre also paid tributes to the soldier of the 15 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI), by laying wreaths.

His body was later carried in an ambulance, on way to his Ransika village in Pataudi.

Besides Kundu, Havildar Roshan Lal, 42, a resident of Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, Riflemen Ramavatar, 27, of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and Subham Singh, 23, of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district were also killed in the shelling.

(With PTI inputs)