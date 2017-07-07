G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi calls for collective crackdown on terrorist safe havens

Hamburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for collective crackdown on terror safe havens as well as those supporting and sponsoring terrorism.

PM Modi made the strong statement while attending an informal BRICS leaders meeting on the sidelines of G20 Summit being held in Germany.

Modi supported "collective voice" against protectionism, especially regarding skilled professionals, at BRICS leaders meet.

While addressing the BRICS leaders' informal meet, PM Modi said, BRICS has been a strong voice and needs to show leadership on terrorism and global economy.

Referring to the reforms carried out by his government, including implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which became a reality on July 1 back in India, PM Modi asserted that GST implemented last week was India's biggest tax reform in the last 70 years.

While assuring the countries that India offers a favourable environment to do business, the PM said that GST will further help businesses.

Amidst the chill in ties, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday came face to face here at the BRICS leaders meeting in which the Indian leader offered full cooperation for the successful holding of the summit of the five-nation bloc in China later this year.

PM Modi arrived here today from Israel to attend this year's G20 Summit on July 7-8.

BRICS comprises of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa.

A series of bilateral meetings between Modi and the leaders of Argentina, Canada, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Britain and Vietnam have also been lined up in Hamburg.