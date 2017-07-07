close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

G20 nations pledge to destroy terrorist 'safe havens', seek curbs on radicalisation via internet, social media

On the first day of their Summit here, the leaders also asked private sector communication service providers to do the needful for removing hate content from the web.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 23:22
G20 nations pledge to destroy terrorist &#039;safe havens&#039;, seek curbs on radicalisation via internet, social media

Hamburg: Leaders from the G20 nations, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today called for concrete steps to check radicalisation, hiring and arranging of funds for terror activities through misuse of internet and social media.

On the first day of their Summit here, the leaders also asked private sector communication service providers to do the needful for removing hate content from the web.

Asserting that the rule of law applies online as well as offline, the G20 leaders issued a 21-point joint declaration on various steps needed to be taken to fight terrorism.

The leaders called for countering radicalisation conducive to terrorism and the use of internet for terrorist purposes.

The counter terrorism actions must continue to be part of a comprehensive approach, including combating radicalisation and recruitment, hampering terrorist movements and countering terrorist propaganda, the declaration said.

To fight terrorism, the declaration said G20 nations would work with the private sector, in particular communication service providers and administrators of relevant applications.

This is to "fight exploitation of the internet and social media for terrorist purposes such as propaganda, funding and planning of terrorist acts, inciting terrorism, radicalising and recruiting to commit acts of terrorism, while fully respecting human rights," the declaration said.

The G20 leaders also underlined that appropriate filtering, detecting and removal of content that incites terrorist acts is crucial.

"... We also encourage collaboration with industry to provide lawful and non-arbitrary access to available information where access is necessary for the protection of national security against terrorist threats," they said.

Sending out a strong message against terror activities, the G20 leaders stressed that countering terrorism requires comprehensively addressing underlying conditions that terrorists exploit.

"It is therefore crucial to promote political and religious tolerance, economic development and social cohesion and inclusiveness, to resolve armed conflicts, and to facilitate re-integration," the declaration said.

Noting that regional and national action plans can help in countering radicalisation conducive to terrorism, the leaders said knowledge on concrete measures would be shared to address threats from returning foreign terrorist fighters and home-grown radicalised individuals.

In recent times, many countries have been grappling with the problem of individuals returning from places like Iraq and Syria after terror training.

"We will also share best practices on deradicalisation and re-integration programmes including with respect to prisoners," it said.

Further, the G20 leaders said they would exchange best practices on preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism.

TAGS

G20 summitG20Prime Minister Narendra ModiPM Moditerrorist safe havensRadicalisationG20 nations

From Zee News

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Half of Assam affected by flood, toll mounts to 22
AssamNorth East

Half of Assam affected by flood, toll mounts to 22

Man forced to play gong around 13 villages as wife didn&#039;t cast vote in Sarpanch&#039;s favour; 52 people booked
Odisha

Man forced to play gong around 13 villages as wife didn...

Nearly two-thirds of UN states agree treaty to ban nuclear weapons
EuropeWorld

Nearly two-thirds of UN states agree treaty to ban nuclear...

Karnataka: RSS activist Sharath Madiwala, stabbed in Bantwal, succumbs to injuries; district on high alert
Karnataka

Karnataka: RSS activist Sharath Madiwala, stabbed in Bantwa...

West Bengal: Locals set 11 sand-loaded trucks in Gurguripal on fire after biker&#039;s death
West Bengal

West Bengal: Locals set 11 sand-loaded trucks in Gurguripal...

Beijing cautions US after two if its bombers fly over disputed South China Sea
World

Beijing cautions US after two if its bombers fly over dispu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The Modi – Netanyahu Summit: From strategy to cringe, and everything in between Israel and India

Cong vs Nitish: Storm in teacup?

Shalom-Namaste: Israel and India’s not-so-secret friendship

DNA Edit | Truly independent: The CEC must be appointed by a collegium system

Guv has the right to question about law and order situation: Tathagata Roy