G20: PM highlights India's development partnership with Africa

Hamburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasised the need for facilitating technology and investments into Africa, saying the G20 nations "must walk the talk".

Highlighting India's multi-layered development partnership with Africa, he also said the country has been helping Africa build capacity as well as improve infrastructure.

Modi was speaking at a session on partnership with Africa, Migration and Health during the G20 Summit here.

According to a tweet by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay, the prime minister highlighted India's multi-layered development partnership with Africa as priority and policy, including in building capacity and improving social, physical and IT infrastructure.

"PM at session 3 on P'ship w/ Africa, Migration& Health says #G20 must walk the talk to facilitate tech & financial infusion in Africa," Baglay said in another tweet.

Modi stressed that dealing with forced external migration calls for debate and cooperative policy framework, adding that such a move is "must distinguish it from legal migration", as per a tweet by Baglay.

The prime minister also mentioned about India's new health policy against emerging challenge of anti-microbial resistance and yoga for preventive health care.