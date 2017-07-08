close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

G20: PM highlights India's development partnership with Africa

Highlighting India's multi-layered development partnership with Africa, Modi also said the country has been helping Africa build capacity as well as improve infrastructure.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 20:35
G20: PM highlights India&#039;s development partnership with Africa

Hamburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasised the need for facilitating technology and investments into Africa, saying the G20 nations "must walk the talk".

Highlighting India's multi-layered development partnership with Africa, he also said the country has been helping Africa build capacity as well as improve infrastructure.

Modi was speaking at a session on partnership with Africa, Migration and Health during the G20 Summit here.

According to a tweet by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay, the prime minister highlighted India's multi-layered development partnership with Africa as priority and policy, including in building capacity and improving social, physical and IT infrastructure.

"PM at session 3 on P'ship w/ Africa, Migration& Health says #G20 must walk the talk to facilitate tech & financial infusion in Africa," Baglay said in another tweet.

Modi stressed that dealing with forced external migration calls for debate and cooperative policy framework, adding that such a move is "must distinguish it from legal migration", as per a tweet by Baglay.

The prime minister also mentioned about India's new health policy against emerging challenge of anti-microbial resistance and yoga for preventive health care.

TAGS

G20PM ModiIndiaAfricaPrime Minister Narendra ModiG20 nations

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Maharashtra

Rs 36 lakh compensation awarded to kin of Maharashtra accid...

Gujarat

Kodnani didn't visit Naroda Gam riots site: Husband to...

EuropeWorld

Donald Trump wins key climate, trade concessions at stormy...

North East

Anti-socials trying to create disharmony in society: Assam...

Ivanka breaks protocol, replaces Donald Trump at G-20 heads meet
EuropeWorld

Ivanka breaks protocol, replaces Donald Trump at G-20 heads...

Goa

MGP to support BJP candidate during upcoming RS poll, bypol...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Basirhat violence: Mamata Banerjee has support to counter polarization, time for her to walk the talk

DNA Edit | Big bang summits: What does a meet like G-20 ​actually achieve?

Is the govt’s new education policy a blessing or a bane?

The deadly side of sterilisation

The Modi – Netanyahu Summit: From strategy to cringe, and everything in between Israel and India