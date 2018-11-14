Gaja to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry may get heavy rains

Cyclonic storm Gaja lay centered on Wednesday morning over Westcentral and adjoining Eastcentral and South Bay of Bengal about 540 km east of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. It is likely to move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours. It is then likely to weaken gradually and cross Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Cuddalore as a Cyclonic storm on Thursday evening.

Tamil Nadu is likely to receive rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places over the north and south coastal part of the state and Puducherry. Rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places are likely to commence from Wednesday evening in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh

"Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph prevails over Westcentral and adjoining Eastcentral and South Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to increase gradually becoming 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over southwest and adjoining westcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal from 14 th November 2018 evening," the Indian Met department said.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is also likely to commence along and off north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts from Wednesday evening. It is very likely to increase gradually becoming Gale wind speed 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph along and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts from Thursday.

Met department said that storm surge may inundate low lying areas of Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry when Gaja makes a landfall. Damage is expected over districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry.

Thatched huts/houses, roof tops face a major damage. Power and communication lines may also be damaged. The paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards are likely to face a hit.

The authorities have been advised to suspend fishing operations along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts till 15 November. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into central parts of south and central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and into southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal till Thursday. The fishermen, who are in deep Sea have also been advised to return to coasts.

Coastal hutment dwellers have been advised to move to safer places and other people in the affected areas have been asked to remain indoors.

Puducherry government has put its machinery on full alert to meet the impact of cyclone Gaja. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with officials of various departments to ascertain the preparedness. He said two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have arrived and would be positioned on stand by.