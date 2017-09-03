close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS Ministry of Agriculture - Profile

Here is the profile of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS Ministry of Agriculture.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 22:22

New Delhi: Here is the profile of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS Ministry of Agriculture.

Shekhawat is a Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. He is a member of the standing committee on finance and the chairperson of the fellowship committee. A tech-savvy farmer with a simple lifestyle, he is one of the most followed political leaders on social media. A sports enthusiast, Shekhawat has participated at the national inter-university basket ball tournaments. He is also the president of the Basketball India Players Association. He holds an MA degree and MPhil in Philosophy from Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur.

TAGS

Gajendra Singh ShekhawatNarendra ModiMoSMinistry of Agriculture

From Zee News

Modi&#039;s Cabinet reshuffle springs many surprises; Sitharaman, Goyal biggest gainers
India

Modi's Cabinet reshuffle springs many surprises; Sitha...

India

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS Ministry of Health, Family Welfa...

India

Anantkumar Hegde, MoS Ministry of Skill Development, Entrep...

India

Virendra Kumar, MoS Ministry of Women and Child Development...

India

Raj Kumar Singh, MoS Ministry of Power, Renewable Energy -...

India

Kannanthanam J Alphons, MoS Ministry of Tourism, IT - Profi...

North Korea &#039;embarrassment&#039; to China, appeasement won&#039;t work: Trump
World

North Korea 'embarrassment' to China, appeasement...

India

Shiv Pratap Shukla, MoS Finance Ministry - Profile

India

Satya Pal Singh, MoS HRD, Water Resources - Profile

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Cabinet reshuffle: PM Modi prefers low profile, result-delivering ministers for his core team

Who is Nirmala Sitharaman? 5 little-known facts about India's new Defence Minister

Trump’s new Afghanistan policy unmasks Pakistan

The imperial Cholas’ conquest of Sri Lanka

Celebrity column: Surviving a family vacay, writes Shweta Bachchan Nanda