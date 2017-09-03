Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS Ministry of Agriculture - Profile

New Delhi: Here is the profile of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS Ministry of Agriculture.

Shekhawat is a Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. He is a member of the standing committee on finance and the chairperson of the fellowship committee. A tech-savvy farmer with a simple lifestyle, he is one of the most followed political leaders on social media. A sports enthusiast, Shekhawat has participated at the national inter-university basket ball tournaments. He is also the president of the Basketball India Players Association. He holds an MA degree and MPhil in Philosophy from Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur.