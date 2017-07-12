close
BJP attacks Congress, says Gandhi family responsible for problems in Kashmir

Union minister Smriti Irani said the challenges around Kashmir were a legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family and that "the country knows it".

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 22:31

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and "not terrorism", after his return from "vacation", hours after the Congress vice president said Modi's policies had created space for terrorists in Kashmir.

Union minister Smriti Irani said the challenges around Kashmir were a legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family and that "the country knows it".

"After his return from vacation, Rahul attacks Modi, and not terrorists. I want to ask when Mani Shankar Aiyar (Congress leader) sought Pakistan's help in removing Modi from power and bring in the Congress, was it Rahul's personal agenda or political agenda" she asked.

When the Army chief was called a "goonda", she said referring to remarks of Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, was it Rahul's personal agenda or political

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi, at a press conference, asked the Congress vice president to read the history of his family, saying that they were responsible for problems in Kashmir.

She also raked up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to attack Gandhi over his accusation of "personal gain" at Modi, and said only those behind such riots would consider drawing "personal gain from the blood of innocents".

Gandhi's attack on Modi showed his "immature" mind, she said.

If one person was responsible for what was happening in Kashmir, it was Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister, the Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi claimed.
"He will do well to get a correct briefing from his advisers," she said.

Gandhi had earlier accused Modi of pursuing policies that created space for terrorists in Kashmir.

