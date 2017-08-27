close
Ganesh Chaturthi: Snow Ganpati idols attract Mumbaikars

A Ganapati idol made of snow has emerged as a major attraction in Mumbai during the Ganeshotsava celebration.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 07:41
Ganesh Chaturthi: Snow Ganpati idols attract Mumbaikars
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: A Ganapati idol made of snow has emerged as a major attraction in Mumbai during the Ganeshotsava celebration.

A theme based entertainment space, 'Snow World' has a different idea to contribute to the cause of Eco-friendly Ganesha by making a Ganpati idol of snow.

As per the reports of ANI, they are organising this different kind of Ganeshotsava since last five years.

Snow World Manager Paramjeet Singh said that they celebrate each and every festivity in a unique way and this snow Ganesha is also different.

"It is just to contribute to the spirit of Mumbai in addition to giving them a feel of Switzerland or Kashmir", added Paramjeet.

Sculptor of the snow idol Sushant Dandwate said that it is a cent percent Snow Ganesha in which 300 kilograms snow is used. It took 15 days for him and his team to make this idol, he added.

People are supporting the cause of eco-friendly Ganesha idols made of soil instead of one made of plaster of paris and also opting for degradable elements for the decoration of their idols.

Ganeshotsav is a much-celebrated event in Mumbai and Maharashtra and since past few years, there is much focus on eco-friendly Ganpati idol during ten-day festivities.

TAGS

GaneshaGanesh ChaturthiGaneshotsava

