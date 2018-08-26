हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ganga

Ganga crosses danger mark in Haridwar, authorities on alert

With heavy rains lashing several parts of Uttarakhand, the water level in Ganga at Haridwar was measured at 293.25 metres at 0600hrs on Sunday.

Ganga crosses danger mark in Haridwar, authorities on alert
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Authorities in Haridwar have been put on high alert after Ganga crossed the danger mark here on Sunday morning.

With heavy rains lashing several parts of Uttarakhand, the water level in Ganga at Haridwar was measured at 293.25 metres at 0600hrs on Sunday. The danger mark is at 293 metres.

Showers have lashed Haridwar and Rishikesh for most parts of this week with landslides in the higher reaches and the danger of Ganga's water levels rising putting authorities on the alert. Pilgrims, tourists as well as locals have been advised to exercise caution. Villagers living on the banks of Ganga could also be evacuated.

Other rivers like Malan, Shikhro, Kho and Kolhu too are flowing at higher levels and the situation may worsen with Met department predicting the rains to continue.

Tags:
GangaHaridwarRishikeshUttarakhand weather

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close