Gangster Abu Salem sends legal notice to makers of 'Sanju'

Mumbai: Serving a life sentence for his role in the 1993 Bombay blasts, gangster Abu Salem recently sent a legal notice to the makers of Bollywood movie Sanju seeking publication of contradiction to the wrong information about him in the movie.

News agency ANI reported that Salem, through his lawyer, has pointed to incorrect information on him depicted in the movie and has also sought an apology for the same. He has given the moviemakers 15 days to act on his notice and in case they don't, he would file a defamation case against them.

The notice names filmmakers Raju Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and several others.

According to reports, Salem has taken objection to a scene in which Ranbir - playing Sanjay Dutt in the movie - confesses to possessing arms around the time of the 1993 communal riots in Mumbai. Salem's lawyer has cited that his client's involvement is implied in the scene and said that he never supplied Sanjay Dutt with any weapons.

Sanju is a biopic based on Dutt's life and has been one of the biggest hits of the year. Ranbir plays the main character in the movie which boasts of a strong cast. It has earned almost Rs 334 crores since its release on June 29.