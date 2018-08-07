हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abu Salem

Gangster Abu Salem's plea seeking parole for marriage rejected by Bombay HC

It is believed that Abu Salem may have already secretly married a woman.

Gangster Abu Salem's plea seeking parole for marriage rejected by Bombay HC
File photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected gangster Abu Salem's plea seeking 45 days parole to get married. Salem is a convict in the 1993 serial blast case.

The latest rejection is not the first for Salem. He had previously moved a TADA court and sent a parole application to the Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police stating that he wanted to get married. Both were turned down. This despite him submitting citations of two high courts claiming convicts were given such relief for entering into wedlock.

It is believed that Salem may have secretly married a woman. A 2015 report in a local tabloid has said that he got married to her 'over phone' during a train journey when he was being taken to Lucknow for a court hearing under police escort.

Abu Salem alias Abdul Saleem Ansari was one of the prime accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. He was found guilty of transporting the weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai.

He was involved in a series of 12 blasts that rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring 713 others.

Abu Salem Bombay High Court

