Ganpati Visarjan: 40,000 policemen, 5000 CCTV cameras and drones to monitor Mumbai

New Delhi: To ensure smooth immersion of Ganesha idols, over 40,000 policemen will patrol the streets of Mumbai at the 119 notified spots on Tuesday.

In order to avaoid chaos and problem to the devotees a total 3600 policemen have been deployed on special duty and 500 traffic wardens have been appointed on duty for traffic movement in the city, on the last day of the Ganeshotsav, which is expected to see huge crowds.

As per the reports of Indian Express, the local police will be assisted by other paramilitary forces. 53 routes will remain close and 54 other routes to be one way tomorrow to avoid any traffic congestion. The Mumbai administrations have notified 99 places as no parking zone as the city will bid a grand farewell to lord Ganesha. Reports say that 119 immersion points and the routes heading to them will be monitored by 5,000 CCTV cameras. The officials will also use drones along immersion routes if required.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court stayed Bombay High Court order on noise pollution for Ganpati Visarjan processions and it will go on as previous years. Earlier on Septemeber 01, the Bombay HC had granted an interim stay to a recent amendment to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules that led to the elimination of 1,573 notified silence zones in Mumbai ahead of festive season.

