By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 09:04
GATE 2018: GOAPS process begins; apply at gate.iitg.ac.in or appsgate.iitg.ac.in

New Delhi: The online registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2018) kick-started on Friday (September 1).

Candidates who are interested to apply for admission in post graduate courses in engineering at IITs, NITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) can register at gate.iitg.ac.in or appsgate.iitg.ac.in

Last date for submission of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) is October 5, 2017.

GATE 2018 Examination will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018.

Exams timing: Forenoon: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Afternoon: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science and seven Indian Institutes of Technology on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development.

The organising institute for GATE 2018 is IIT, Guwahati.

