GATE 2018: Want to change examination city – log into gate.iitg.ac.in

New Delhi: The candidates who have applied to appear for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2018), can wish for a change in the examination city.

GATE has released an official notification on its official website gate.iitg.ac.in, which says, candidates who wish to change the choices of examination city given in GATE 2018 application can do this by logging into GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) during 13-17 November, 2017. Applicant will have to pay Rs 400 for this change.

Applicants, who have not verified the email address and mobile number during submission of GATE application, are advised to verify the email and mobile number at the earliest by logging into the GOAPS portal.

The GATE is the entrance examination for admissions to post-graduate courses in IITs, IISc, Universities, Laboratories and various other institutes in India.

GATE 2018 Examination will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, 11.

Timings: Forenoon: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Afternoon: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

GATE is jointly administered by IISc and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee).

The organising institute for GATE 2018 is IIT, Guwahati.

Eligibility Criteria for GATE 2018

- There is no age limit

- Bachelor’s degree holders in Engineering/ Technology (4 years after 10+2 or 3 years after B.Sc./ Diploma in Engineering/ Technology) - Currently in the final year or already completed

- Bachelor’s degree holders of Architecture (5 years course) - Currently in the final year or already completed

- Bachelor’s degree in Science (Post-Diploma/ 4 years after 10+2)- Currently in the 4th year or already completed

- Master’s degree in any branch of Science/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Computer Applications or equivalent - Currently in the final year or already completed

- Post-BSc Integrated Master’s degree programs in Engineering/ Technology (4 years program) - Currently in the 2nd/ 3rd/4th year or already completed

- Integrated Master’s degree program or Dual Degree program in Engineering/ Technology (5 years program) - Currently in the 4th/5th year or already completed

- Integrated M.Sc. or 5 years integrated B.S.-M.S. Program - Currently in the final year or already completed

- B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Arch. equivalent examinations of Professional Societies, recognized by MHRD/ UPSC/ AICTE (e.g., AMIE by Institution of Engineers-India, AMICE by the Institute of Civil Engineers-India) - Completed Section A or equivalent of such professional courses