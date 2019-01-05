GATE exam admit cards released. Here's how to download from appsgate.iitm.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Friday released the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019. The admits cards for GATE 2019 can be downloaded from the official GATE Online Application System (GOAPS).

GATE 2019 will be conducted for 24 subjects and it would be distributed over 2, 3, 9 and 10 February 2019. The GATE examination centres are spread in different cities across India, as well as, in six cities outside India. The examination would be purely a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Here is how candidates can download the admit cards from the official site:

1) Go to appsgate.iitm.ac.in

2) Enter Enrollment ID or Email Address

3) Enter password. If you have forgotten your password, you can click on 'Forgot Password'. The tab will redirect you to a page which allows you to send a One Time Password via SMS/Email to reset the password.

4) A basic arithmetic expression will be presented on the page, evaluate and write the value in the given section.

5) Press Submit.

6) Download your admit card and save for future reference.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is jointly conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

Qualifying GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to: (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies.

GATE is an examination on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science.