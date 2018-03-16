GATE results 2018 out: Know expected cut-off marks

NEW DELHI: IIT Guwahati has announced the GATE 2018 results, a day before scheduled time. Candidates can check their results on the GATE Online Application Website (GOAPS). Check GATE 2018 results here.

The GATE 2018 cutoff is expected to be similar to last year, with minute changes here and there. Here's a quick look at the cut-offs for top eight engineering streams:

Stream GENERAL OBC SC/ST/PWD EC 25.00 22.50 16.60 CS 25.00 22.50 16.60 ME 32.70 29.40 21.80 EE 25.20 22.60 16.70 IN 34.60 31.10 23.00 CE 28.70 25.80 19.10 CH 44.33 39.80 29.50 BT 38.90 35.00 25.90

The GATE exam was held on February 03 - 04 and February 10 - 11, 2018 (Saturdays & Sundays). IIT Guwahati, the institute conducting the exam, had released the final answer keys for the same on March 14.

GATE is a national-level qualifying exam for admissions to post-graduate programs (e.g., M.E., M.Tech, direct Ph.D.) in Indian institutes of higher education with financial assistance provided by MHRD and other Government agencies. GATE scores are also during recruiting by Public and Private Sectors.

An online test, GATE assesses the comprehensive understanding of candidate in various undergraduate subjects including Engineering/Technology/Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science. It has 23 papers. The exam papers had questions for which numerical answers must be keyed in by the candidate using the v