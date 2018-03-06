Gauri Lankesh murder suspect reveals details of plot to kill journalist, connection with UP

A man arrested in connection with the killing of veteran journalist Gauri Lankesh has reportedly told the police that the bullets used in the murder were brought from Uttar Pradesh. KT Naveen Kumar, the 37-year-old accused in the murder case told the cops that he paid Rs 1000 for each bullet sourced from Uttar Pradesh, reported Prabhat Khabar.

The report quoted sources as saying that the accused, currently in the custody of Special Investigation Team (SIT), has revealed the plot to assassinate Gauri Lankesh. Following this, the police are on lookout for others who were allegedly involved in the murder of the senior journalist.

Kumar, who hails from Birur town in Chikkamagaluru district, was arrested on February 18 by the SIT of Karnataka Police after he was identified with the help of CCTV footage.

Lankesh was shot dead by unknown by assailants outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5 last year. She was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid known for "anti-establishment" views.

The sensational murder of the journalist had sparked an outrage across the country and triggered several protests across the country and especially in prominent parts of Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had termed the killing of Gauri Lankesh "an onslaught on humanity" and said that his government would ensure that the culprits were brought to justice.

The government is "honest" in its efforts to find those behind the killing and bring them to justice, Siddaramaiah had told the Legislative Assembly. "It is a cruel death... It is an onslaught on humanity," Siddaramaiah said during the obituary reference to Lankesh in the House.

"We have still not been able to nab those who killed her. A SIT has been formed to nab them," he said.

Informing the Assembly that killers of rationalist MM Kalburgi were also yet to be found, the CM said, "The government and investigating team are honest in their efforts to nab the culprits."

The Karnataka government later formed a 21-member SIT, led by Inspector General of Police B K Singh, to investigate the case.

(With agency inputs)