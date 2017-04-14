Gautam Gambhir's 'Azadi seekers LEAVE NOW' tweet wins praise from Kashmir activists, more celebs pledge support to Army

New Delhi: Kashmiri activists and a number of celebrities like Virender Sehwag and Mohd Kaif have hailed cricketer Gautam Gambhir's tweet in solidarity with Army Jawans and urged all dignitaries to stand up for the nation and do their bit.

Activist Sushil Pandit asserted that it is high time that successful people become visible and came out in support of the soldiers who are fighting a grim battle for Kashmir.

"I salute Gautam Gambhir for his comments and tweets. I think he has shown the way for all iconic Indians, successful people in their respective fields however they are serving India they must be visible. They must stand up and be counted in support of our soldiers who are fighting a grim battle for India and Kashmir. This is high time that all Indians must stand up and be counted," Pandit said.

Strongly condemning the video in which a security personnel is being roughed up by a youth while he was returning from a polling booth in Srinagar, Gambhir yesterday said that at least a 100 jihadi lives must be taken for every slap on an Indian soldier's face.

Reacting to a series of videos showing stone pelters attacking CRPF jawans in Kashmir's Nashrullahpora, an 'appalled' Mohammad Kaif slamed the attackers.

Appalled seeing the video of attack on our Jawaans.Extremely stupid of attackers to think of our #CRPFJawaans restraint as their weakness. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 13, 2017

Another ace cricketer Sehwag tweeted, "This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai."

The video features a CRPF personnel using immense restraint even when he is attacked by the youth.

The video shows the jawan walking when suddenly a local attacks him. The impact of the attack makes the jawan's helmet roll down the road. This caused him some injuries.

Expressing his anger towards the same, Gambhir wrote on Twitter, "For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us."

Gambhir did not stop there and explained what the Indian flag signifies.

"Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron - fire of our anger, white - shroud for jihadis, green - hatred 4 terror (sic)," he added.