GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education +2 Results to be announced at 10 AM today at gbshse.gov.in

PANAJI: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the results of the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) on April 28 at 10 am. After the announcement, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) Class 12 results will be available on the board's official website - gbshse.gov.in. The Goa Board said on its official website that the distribution of passing certificates cum statement of Grades/Marks of HSSC Examination will be done on 30 April 2018 from 9.30 a.m. to 01.00 p.m.

Higher Secondary Schools from Bardez, Tiswadi, Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Ponda and Dharbandoda can collect their results from the Board’s office, Porvorim, Bardez in Goa. Higher Secondary Schools from Canacona, Quepem, Sanguem, Salcete and Murmugao can collect their results from the Loyala Higher Secondary School, Margao Salcete Goa.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) Class 12 exams were held between March 5 and March 26. 18499 candidates had appeared for the exams which included 9667 girls and 8832 boys. The GBSHSE said on its official website that the heads of the institutions should refrain candidates or parents for collection of passing certificate cum statement of the grade/ Marks/ Rectification to office. The private candidates should collect their passing certificate cum statement of Grade/Marks from Board’s office, Alto Betim Bardez Goa, on producing hall ticket.

The candidates will also be able to check their Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) Class 12 exam results 2018 on - exametc.com, examresults.net, examresults.net/goa, knowyourresult.com, indiaresults.com/select-state.html, results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

The results can also be accessed through SMS and IVRS.

SMS

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

IVRS & USSD

• 58888 (58888xxx multi-modals)

• *588# (*588# multi-modals)