Geeta, who returned from Pakistan, doesn't recognise couple claiming to be her parents

Indore: Geeta, a deaf and mute girl who returned to India in 2015 after spending several years in Pakistan where she had landed accidentally as a child, on Saturday didn't recognise a couple from Bihar who had claimed that she was their long-lost daughter.

"We arranged a meeting between a Nalanda-based couple, Ramswaroop Choudhary and Chinta Devi, and Geeta. But after meeting them she conveyed through gestures that they are not her parents," social justice department's joint director B C Jain told PTI.

A district official said that two more persons who have claimed that Geeta is their missing daughter -- one from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra and another from Jharkhand's Jaamtada district -- will be introduced to Geeta at the collector's office here on December 11.

So far more than ten families from different parts of the country have claimed that Geeta is their daughter. But none of them could establish the claim.