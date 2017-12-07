General Bipin Rawat, Bangladesh Army Chief hold talks to deepen cooperation between armed forces

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday held extensive talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Abu Belal Muhammad on ways to further deepen the cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

They deliberated on enhancing cooperation in ensuring adequate cooperation between security forces of the two countries, guarding the India-Bangladesh border, official sources here said.

A number of key issues related to defence and security were discussed in the meeting, they said.

They also discussed issues of mutual concern, a senior Army official said.

The Bangladeshi Army chief is currently on a visit to India.