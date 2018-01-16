General Rawat should refrain from making controversial statements: NCP leader Majeed Memon

NEW DELHI: A day after China hit out at Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for 'unconstructive' comments, Nationalist Congress Party leader Majeed Memon said that the Army chief should refrain from making any statements that can hurt the interest of the nation.

“It is the duty of ministry's spokesperson to address media if anything is to be conveyed, not the Army chief,” said Memon.

“He (Bipin Rawat) should refrain from making any controversial statement, it will go against the interest of the country,” he further added.

The Army chief's had earlier said that Doklam is a disputed territory between Bhutan and China.

Responding to it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said, “Recently, two sides enhanced dialogue on consultations, and bilateral relations have shown sound momentum of improvement and development. Under such background, the unconstructive remarks by the Indian senior officials not only go against the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and do not conform to the efforts made by the two sides to improve and develop bilateral relations. It cannot help to preserve tranquillity and peace in the border areas.”