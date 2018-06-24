हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Ditch private vehicles, use metro rail: PM Modi at Delhi Metro's Green Line service launch

With the opening of the Green Line section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 288 km with 208 stations.

File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning inaugurated Delhi Metro's Green Line service between Mundka to Bahadurgarh. The 11.2-km-long corridor will have seven stations and stretch out from existing Delhi Metro Green Line from Inderlok to Mundka. 

Speaking via video-conferencing, the Prime Minister said that commuters should now get rid of private vehicles and opt for metro rail services

“Our priority is to build convenient, comfortable and affordable urban transport systems in our cities," he said.

"The process of making Metro systems is also linked to cooperative federalism. Wherever Metros are being built in India, the Centre and the respective state Governments are working together," he added.

The Prime Minister also emphasised on Make in India by suggesting that metro coaches should be built indigenously. "We also want to boost make in india by making coaches of the Metro in India itself. Several nations helped us in the making of the Delhi Metro and other Metros, and now, we are helping other nations by designing coaches for their Metro systems," he said.

Speaking on Bahadurgarh, the PM said, " Bahadurgarh is witnessing tremendous economic growth, there are several educational centres there, students from there even travel to Delhi. The Metro will bring convenience to this part, which is considered the gateway to Haryana."

"There is a direct link between connectivity and development. The Metro will bring more colonies, more people coming to Bahadurgarh. It will also mean more employment opportunities for local people," he added.

Delhi Metro Green Line: Top features 

  • All the seven stations are on elevated platform
  • The stops in Delhi are - Mundka industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan, Tikri Border
  • The stops in Haryana are - Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand, City Park
  • Colour Code: Green (Extension of the Inderlok – Mundka Corridor)
  • Gauge: Standard Gauge (Rolling Stock similar to Green and Violet Lines)
  • Exact route length is 11.183 km.
  • After the completion of this corridor, the entire Inderlok/Kirti Nagar – Bahadurgarh section will become 29.64 kilometres long.
  • A total of 20 trains will be put into service
  • Every alternate train from Mundka will go up to City Park in Bahadurgarh

This is Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC's) third foray into the neighbouring state of Haryana. Metro services are already operational in Gurgaon (Yellow Line) and Faridabad (Violet Line). 

"Passenger services on the City Park (Bahadurgarh)?Mundka metro corridor will begin from 4 PM tomorrow,” informed a statement from DMRC. 

With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 288 km with 208 stations.

Also, the total network of the DMRC outside Delhi will spread to 39.33 km with 27 metro stations. Another 49.17 km of new lines with 36 stations (including Noida-Greater Noida corridor) is being currently built, he added. 

 

