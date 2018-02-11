Gevora, world's new tallest hotel, set to open in Dubai - See Pics

Dubai: Gevora Hotel, located on Shaikh Zayed Road and built by Majid Al Attar, is all set to open soon and overtake JW Marriott Marquis as the tallest hotel in Dubai.

It was under construction since 2008.

Consisting of 75 floors and measuring 356 metres in height, the hotel will have 528 guest rooms and suites and four restaurants. It will also have a pool, jacuzzi and health club as well as a luxury spa.

Interestingly, the Gevora Hotel is only a metre taller than JW Marriott Marquis, but has five more floors, as per media reports. JW Marriott Marquis is 1,165 feet in height and opened in 2012.

Further, the Gevora Hotel has six elevators that will operate at the speed of 26 km/hour and it also has the highest pools in the world.

The hotel has a total of 3,859 stairs. It is three times taller than London’s Big Ben, 56 metres taller than Paris’s Eiffel Tower and 100 metres shorter than Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Twin Towers.

“We are a purely Emirati brand. Our design and concept of hospitality are based on Arab traditions,” general manager Jairaj Gorsia was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

“Our room tariffs start from Dh550. The price for the junior suite is Dh1,100 per night while the two-bedroom suite costs Dh2,000,” he added.

Al Attar Properties is a real estate development and leasing company, part of the Al Attar Group of Companies. As per its official website, they "own, manage and lease properties in the cities of Dubai and Sharjah."