Ghar wapasi, love jihad discussed in Modi govt, real issues ignored: Jignesh Mevani

NEW DELHI: Newly-elected Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday accused the ruling government of not paying heed to the real issues - corruption, poverty and unemployment.

While addressing the Yuva Hunkar rally in the national capital, he strongly opposed his stand against such ignorance and said that issues like love jihad and cows are being given importance instead.

"The way corruption, poverty, unemployment and the real issues are being swept under the carpet and ghar wapasi, love jihad and cows are being given space, we stand against that," Mevani said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police tightened security fearing law and order problem in the national capital.

The development came a day after it denied permission to a public meeting that was scheduled to be addressed by Mevani.

The cancellation of the 'Yuva Hunkar Rally' had triggered massive protests in the national capital.

Commenting on the situation, Ajay Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner, Delhi Police, had said permission for the rally was denied in the wake of orders from the NGT that no protest can be staged at Jantar Mantar.

''Nobody has been given a permission. Since there is an NGT order that no protest can be staged at Jantar Mantar, we have asked organisers to hold the protest at alternate sites like Ramlila Maidan,'' the senior cop had said.