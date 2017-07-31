Ghatkopar building collapse: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for next of kin, injured

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sanctioned Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the building collapse in Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

He also approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured in the building collapse, the PMO said.

PM @narendramodi has approved Rs. 50,000 each for those injured due to a building collapse in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 31, 2017

PM has approved Rs. 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to a building collapse in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 31, 2017

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has increased the compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the Ghatkopar building collapse incident to Rs. 5 lakh.

Earlier, Fadnavis had announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for those killed.

"The state government will bear the hospital expenses of those injured. And Rs. 2 lakh will be given to the next of kin of those killed," he had said.

Fadnavis had held Shiv Sena leader's Sunil Shitap Nursing Home responsible for the building collapse that claimed 17 lives.

Seventeen people were killed when a four-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Ghatkopar on July 25.

