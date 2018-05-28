Giant wheel trolley car crash kills 10-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh

It was a horrific scene at a fun fair in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh as a car of a giant wheel came crashed during a ride, killing a 10-year-old girl and injuring at least six others. Three children were among the injured.

According to a report in NDTV, a bolt of the trolley car gave way, and it came crashing down. As it came down, it flung people, including children in the air. A video of the incident has also been widely circulated on various social media platforms.

The fair was reportedly organised at a junior college in Anantapur. The injured were rushed to the general hospital. The report also said that eyewitnesses had alerted the giant wheel operator about the loose bolt, but he did not pay any heed. He was allegedly in a drunk condition.

The giant wheel operator was handed over to the police after an angry mob beat him up following the incident.

Girl who lost her life in the incident reportedly belonged to Siddaramapuram in Anantapur. She was identified as Amrutha.

The fair where the incident occurred was named ‘Robo Animals Exhibition’, reported The News Minute.