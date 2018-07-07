हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Girl commits suicide in Noida's GIP Mall by jumping from upper floor

Fifteen restaurants at Spice Mall, Logix Mall, GIP Mall and Garden Galleria Mall were inspected. Image source: Wikipedia Photograph: (Others)

NOIDA: A girl committed suicide in Noida's Great India Place (GIP) Mall after jumping from an upper floor on Saturday.

The deceased, Shivangi, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh' Baroula village. 

A suicide note was later discovered by police, where the girl expressed unhappiness over the state of her relationship with a boy she wanted to marry. The note further says that the boy was not speaking with her for over two days.

The GIP Mall is situated in Sector 39-A of Noida.

The police arrived at the spot and took her body for autopsy. An investigation has been launched into the incident. 

