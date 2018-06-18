हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Girl ends life after being harassed by youth

The accused was kidnapped by Pankaj from Etawah follwing which he was arrested, the police said.

Girl ends life after being harassed by youth

Mathura: A girl, who was allegedly being molested and teased by her neighbour for a long time, ended her life in Navneet Nagar area here, the police said today.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father, she was first sent to her maternal uncle's house in Etawah to save her from Pankaj, who used to molest and tease her, they said.

But the accused was kidnapped by Pankaj from Etawah follwing which he was arrested, the police said.

However, even after being released from jail, when the accused did not stop harassing the girl, she was sent to her aunt's house in Navneet Nagar,

where she allegedly committed suicide yesterday, they said.

"A hunt is on to nab the youth who virtually forced the girl to commit suicide," Deputy SP Vinay Singh Chauhan said.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshMathuraDeputy SP Vinay Singh Chauhan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close