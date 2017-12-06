Girl gangraped inside movie theatre in UP, 2 arrested

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl has allegedly been gangraped inside a movie theatre in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh. The police have arrested two people in connection with the case.

Reports quoted a senior police official as saying that one of the accuses befriended the girl over telephone around two months back.

On Tuesday, the accused called the girl to Mawana on the pretext of shopping. After shopping, they went to a movie theatre where the second accused was already present.

As the film began, the duo allegedly took the girl to the balcony area of the theatre and forced themselves on her.

After committing the crime, they reportedly took the victim to Muzaffarnagar on their bike.

The bike has been seized by the police and an investigation has been initiated in the matter.